A shirt jacket is always a safe choice to wear when you’re looking for something that boasts both rugged and elegant appeal. This Golden Bear x Flint and Tinder collaboration introduces the timeless Suede Shirt Jacket that looks good worn on its own or as a layer. It uses metal snap closures to further enhance its iconic trucker silhouette while keeping other details neat and strong for long-lasting wear.

This is the second team-up for Golden Bear and Flint and Tinder following the success of their inaugural collab last year. This time, they’ve come up with another good-looking, sturdy, and heirloom-grade jacket that’s strong enough to handle all weather conditions. After all, Golden Bear prides itself in crafting not just handsome but high-quality leather outerwear for longshoremen and dock workers.

The Suede Shirt Jacket is as hardy with its suede body cut from a butter-soft cow suede. It also features custom-branded snap buttons that help seal the heat in. They also give this jacket an elegant silhouette that’s great not just for outdoor fun but for semi-formal occasions. As for storage options, this apparel comes with a couple of chest pockets fitted with dual-button snap closures and two angled side pockets.

Meanwhile, adjustable cuffs with snap buttons let you dial in the desired fit for the sleeves. You can roll the sleeves up when it’s time to get your hands dirty or keep them close for a more formal vibe. Moreover, the Golden Bear x Flint and Tinder Suede Shirt Jacket boasts barely-there stitches and a soft and smooth lining for easy wear on and off and for insulation.

