By the time Tesla’s Cybertruck finally makes its way into the eager hands of those who preordered, it will face a lot of competition. Hot on the heels of Ford’s successful launch of the F-150 Lightning comes the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. Given the positive reception of its Hummer EV, this electric follow-up is poised to be another hit.

Let’s start with what many of us really want to know before anything else. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is packing a highly capable green powertrain. GMC endows the pickup truck with its Ultium platform which benefits from the flexible battery architecture.

Press details reveal the emission-free machine is capable of 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque. Testing shows it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, which is impressive for a model of its size and weight. A full charge of its batteries is enough for approximately 400 miles.

GMC says the 800V charging technology allows owners to recharge up to 350 kW. With a compatible DC public fast-charging facility, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 can gain 100 miles in just 10 minutes. Also, hauling cargo and a trailer should pose no problems as it boasts a 9,500 lbs. towing capacity.

The muscular stance of the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 makes it appear badass on the road. Meanwhile, the interior oozes with luxury with GMC’s use of aluminum, etched stainless steel, open-pore wood, and more.

The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 features a fixed panoramic glass roof. A 16.8” infotainment unit and an 11” digital dashboard add a high-tech theme to the cabin. The electric pickup truck touts an Air Ride suspension system, four-wheel steering, CrabWalk, eTrunk, and a MultiPro Midgate.

Images courtesy of GMC