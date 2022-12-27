Globe-Trotter teamed up with motorsport technologists Prodrive to develop suitcases made out of high-tech carbon fiber shells. Engineered out of three advanced and unique composite materials, the Globe-Trotter Carbon Fiber luggage line consists of Twill Carbon Fiber, Forged Carbon Fiber, and Flax.

Each suitcase comes with leather corners, leather handles, four wheels, an extendable towing handle, and a pair of locks with keys. They also come in robust and luxurious vegetable-tanned leather with a plush microsuede-lined interior. The Globe-Trotter Carbon Fiber luggage in Forged Carbon Fiber features “chopped” strands of carbon fiber formed under huge pressure.

This results in a beautiful irregular finish. This means no two cases are the same so each case is unique to its owner. This version is available in Graphite leather and black lining. It offers 30L of storage space with drop-in clothing lining and two webbing straps and weighs 3.9kg at a measurement of 38.5 W x 56 H x 17.5 D cm (depth includes handles).

Meanwhile, the Globe-Trotter Carbon Fiber Carry-On Twill features the iconic ‘2 x 2’ carbon fiber weave complimented by black leather and anthracite microsuede interior. It has a 30L capacity with drop-in cloth lining and two webbing straps. It weighs 3.2kg at a size of 38.5 W x 56 H x 17.5 D cm (including handles).

Lastly, the Globe-Trotter Carbon Fiber Carry-On in Flax uses flax composite made using sustainable natural fibers. The material gives the suitcase a rich deep brown color. This model shares the same 30L capacity and measurement as with the Forged Carbon Fiber and Carry-On Twill luggage. It also comes with drop-in clothing lining and two webbings straps to secure items inside.

