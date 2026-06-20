When traveling via aircraft or bus, high-quality luggage is non-negotiable. Nobody wants to experience any hiccups that can lead to embarrassing situations at the terminal, especially during TSA checks. Therefore, invest in brands with an exceptional reputation in this segment. Globe-Trotter is currently partnering with Peanuts for a limited-edition collection. Our pick among the bunch is the Carry-On – 4 Wheels.

Browsing the entire lineup, there are plenty of suitcases, trunks, luggage tags, and packing cubes ideal for every scenario. These come in a variety of sizes with distinctive designs featuring Charles M. Schulz’s iconic characters. Of course, Snoopy is the most globally recognized among the American cartoonist’s creations.

Charlie Brown’s pet pooch adorns the exterior, alongside his avian best buddy, Woodstock. A smaller version is likewise available — the Mini Carry-On — yet the the Carry-On – 4 Wheels comes with a bit more room for your stuff. Plus, it’s just the right size to fit into most overhead storage compartments or under-seat spaces.

Specifically, Globe-Trotter lists the size as 15.75″ x 21.65″ x 8.27″ and weighs 9.26 lbs. When you account for the telescoping handle, it fully extends up to a length of 39.40 inches. This handy suitcase can hold up to 34 liters and can be paired with a matching Passport Sleeve, which should make the fashion-conscious happy.

The Carry-On – 4 Wheels build quality is also top-notch with the use of vulcanized fiberboard in an invory shade for the exterior. Additional protection comes from the vegetable-tanned “Doghouse Red” leather trims covering the corners and handles. Next are the various metal hardware using solid brass and carbon steel. These are then finished in chrome, gold, and other signature tones.

Images courtesy of Globe-Trotter/Peanuts