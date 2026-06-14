VEZERLEZER WK2 takes care of all your outdoor lighting needs, whether for camping, hiking, biking, car engine troubles, and more. It packs five light modes into a durable, compact form, with a user-friendly, versatile interface that adapts to any situation.

This flashlight features a dual-beam output to cater to different lighting situations. It emits light from the top or the side, with corresponding buttoned arrow directions for easy control. The side emits a rampable high-CRI warm white light perfect for background light, winding down, or ambient lighting. The side also emits a rampable red light for night vision and a red flash warning light.

Meanwhile, the top lets you toggle through a 365nm UV light, a 520nm green laser, and an adjustable high-performance white light with a max output of 1300 lumens. WK2 features easily accessible light modes, with a press-and-hold directing to the Moonlight shortcut. It offers stepless dimming, with a press-and-hold action from Moonlight mode cycling through Low, Medium, and High light output. Then press-and-hold again any time to reverse the direction, either from high to low, or low to high.

Additionally, double-clicking the ON or OFF button activates the 1mW green laser, ideal for presentations, demonstrations, and as a pet toy. VEZERLEZER is a 3R-level certificate, so <5MW is well covered upon request. Meanwhile, triple-clicking turns the UV light ON or OFF.

As for the side light, WK2 uses 4500K warm LED with Ra 90 for real-world color that’s easy on the eyes. It cycles through 1lumen to 200 lumens to cater to your needs. This versatile flashlight features a magnetic tail and a clip that attaches to bags or hats, and runs on a USB-C rechargeable 2000mAh battery.

Images courtesy of VEZERLEZER