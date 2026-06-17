After featuring the Timex x Peanuts Marlin Automatic Soccer, most of you are probably wondering if there are other timepieces with the iconic pooch. While there are plenty to choose from, a fresh drop comes from BALL. Just like the former, the Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace is a limited edition release,

Some of the reputable names in the watchmaking business that featured the popular cartoon pooch include OMEGA, Swatch, Armitron, Seiko, AVI-8, and many more. Circling back to reference: NM2638C-L2J-BK, BALL is offering name engravings alongside the serialization number of your choice.

Only 410 examples will hit the market in about two months. Thus, don’t hesitate to add the Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace to your cart now! Expect a classy accessory that effortlessly pairs well with casual and formal outfits. We’re looking at a 46 mm x 12.35 mm round case.

Crafted out of stainless steel, both ends are covered in sapphire for superior toughness and clarity. Don’t let the seemingly fragile appearance tell you otherwise. The watch is engineered to withstand submersion as deep as 330 feet and rated at 4,800 A/m (roughly about ~60 Gauss).

True to the name, every Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace renders the beagle as his World War I alter ego. You can find him at 9 o’clock within the seconds sub-dial, together with his best friend Woodstock. BALL also outfits the hour markers and hands with micro gas tubes.

These emit a soft glow in green and yellow without the need for any light source, which lasts anywhere between 10 and 25 years. The Engineer Master II Snoopy Flying Ace relies on a BALL RR2102 hand-wound caliber. A calf leather strap and pin buckle closure rounds it all out.

Images courtesy of BALL