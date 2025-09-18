Some flashlight designs only cater to selected tasks and don’t allow multi-angle illumination. In this case, it’s difficult to direct the beam exactly where you want it to. The TANK007 WK1 solves this common problem with its unique dual-beam rotatable head.

It effortlessly adapts to any situation where you need direct light visibility thanks to its mechanical rotating head that offers precise 180° adjustment with detent ball indexing. The rotation delivers rock-solid angle locking and a satisfying tactile feel. Whether you’re under the hood or reading a book, you can angle the beam exactly where you want it to.

WK1’s rotating head offers Spotlight and Floodlight beams, with the former offering high-intensity 1400 lumens with a focused 5° beam angle, and up to 200 meters beam distance. It’s ideal for search and rescue operations, navigations, or long-distance visibility.

Then switch to the high-CRI Floodlight for a soft, even, and true-to-color illumination with a wide 80° beam and CRI ≥ 95. This one is perfect for repairs, photography, reading, or other tasks that call for clarity sans any harsh shadows. Each beam offers four light intensity levels, SOS and strobe modes, and dual-beam mode for maximum output. Two intuitive buttons let you cycle through all the light modes.

WK1 offers efficient hands-free performance from its strong magnetic base and is powered via a USB-C rechargeable 2600mAh battery with up to 80 hours of runtime at a single four-hour charge. It is built for adventure with its robust and IPX6 waterproof aerospace-grade aluminum shell that can withstand one-meter drops. It’s tough but light in the hands and in the pocket, making it great everyday carry gear. It only weighs 3.53oz and is compact at 5.12″ x 0.98″ x 0.87″.

Images courtesy of TANK007