Craftsmanship always matters, which is why companies strive to exceed expectations in all aspects of their products. Sometimes, two or more brands from varying markets come together to create something truly magnificent. To illustrate, we have the Globe-Trotter x Aston Martin Formula One collection and its most exclusive addition – the AMR23 Limited Edition.

Technically, the entire lineup is labeled as limited releases, but this four-wheel carry-on is even more so with only 50 examples slated for production. Unfortunately, if you prefer something with more space like the Large Check-In from the Globe-Trotter x Aston Martin Formula One roster, there is none. Nevertheless, travelers who usually pack light should find the AMR23 Limited Edition adequate.

The product page lists the dimensions as roughly 16.54” x 22.05” x 8.27” with a weight of 9.26 lbs. The overall capacity of its interior is 40 liters. Meanwhile, the exterior is constructed out of a vulcanized fiberboard body, an anodized aluminum trolley system, an ABS plastic handle with a leather cap, Zamac metal hardware, leather straps, and two carbon steel locks.

Aston Martin’s branding is screen printed onto the high-gloss finish of the carry-on, while Globe-Trotter’s emblem is embossed instead. As for the interior, the AMR23 Limited Edition touts cotton webbing straps, leather hinges, Zamac metal fittings, black Giardini Luxe microfiber linings, a serial number plaque, an Aston Martin logo patch, and a special cut of carbon fiber.

According to Globe-Trotter, the composite is sourced from Fernando Alonso’s AMR23 race car in which he earned his 100th podium victory in Saudi Arabia. As you can see, the AMR23 Limited Edition carry-on is more than just a luxurious piece of luggage, the fact that integrates actual material from Aston Martin’s Formula One campaign makes it extremely desirable for motorsport fans.

Images courtesy of Globe-Trotter