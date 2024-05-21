As an automotive aficionado, there are plenty of ways for fellow enthusiasts to spot you among the crowd. It could be your apparel, ride, accessories, or your overall knowledge about carmakers and their exploits in general when engaged in a conversation. Should you want to make a bold statement each time you travel, shop the Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team AMR24 collection.

This is a high-profile partnership with a fellow British luxury brand that offers five collaborative items under a premium capsule. These new entries tell us last year’s similar outing dubbed the Globe-Trotter x Aston Martin Formula One AMR23 series was a smash hit among the marque’s followers.

This year is no different as every SKU exudes top-notch craftsmanship with a spectacular design. The Aston Martin Aaramco F1 Team AMR24 lineup includes a Large Luggage Tag, Small Attaché, Miniature Case, Large Check-in – 4 Wheels, and Carry-On – 4 Wheels.

What each one brings to the table is pretty self-explanatory, but here’s what you can expect. Firstly, “a sound wave capturing the distinctive audio signature of the AMR24 is screen-printed on the front lid of each product, adding a striking visual representation of the team’s dynamic spirit,” describes Globe-Trotter.

For a hint of sustainability, the outer shells are manufactured out of a proprietary material called vulcanized fiberboard. 14 layers of recycled paper are boned with zinc to make it lighter than aluminum and more durable than leather. Meanwhile, the corners are outfitted with leather bumpers.

Inside, the surfaces are lined with tough and water-resistant textiles and feature a metal plaque engraved with its unique serial number. For added security, the Globe-Trotter x Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team AMR24 luggage is armed with a carbon steel lock.

Images courtesy of Globe-Trotter/Aston Martin