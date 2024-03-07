The Glemham Hall Estate is a 1,763-acre property in Suffolk which has hit the market for the first time in 101 years for a whopping £19 million (about $24.2 million). It is one of Suffolk’s most notable and oldest estate which can be traced back to the Elizabethan period when it was built by Sir Henry Glemham in 1560.

It was bought by Dudley North, the Earl of Guilford, at the beginning of the 18th century and he hired landscape designer Humphrey Repton for the renovations which took place between 1712 and 1722. It was an extensive process which included filling in a moat, expanding the parklands, demolishing the old manor house, and building the existing mansion.

Eventually, Captain John Murray Cobbold of the Suffolk brewing dynasty and his wife, Lady Blanche, the daughter of the 9th Duke of Devonshire, acquired the property in 1923 before it was passed down to Major Philip Hope-Cobbold in 1994 and lastly to his son who now lives in the property with his family.

The Glemham Hall Estate is available for purchase as a whole or certain lots can be bought separately. At the heart of this behemoth property is a baronial 12-bedroom Grade I-listed mansion with seven reception rooms, a fireside formal dining room, a billiard room, a library, and a couple of kitchens.

Formal gardens surround the residence which give way to 200 acres of Grade II-listed parklands. The estate also has over 1,000 acres of arable land, river meadows and woodland, along with multiple farm structures and seven residential cottages. Tim Fagan, director of Strutt & Parker Estates & Farms, called the Glemhall Hall Estate “a traditional rural estate offering wonderful living, amenity and enjoyment, as well as a commercial return.”

Images courtesy of Strutt & Parker