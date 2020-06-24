There are times when craftsmen just want to flex their skills in order to let us know that they can go beyond their comfort zone. Moreover, this is an opportunity to keep the competition on their toes. In the world of high-end watchmaking, failure to innovate and adapt means other brands will leave you behind. Hence, Glashütte Original is ready to convince discerning consumers it can improve upon an already wonderful model. It’s doing so with two versions of the SeaQ Panorama Date.

When it comes to marketing top-shelf products, buyers prefer to have more than one option. Glashütte Original understands what its clients want and is ready with a duo that will appeal to their tastes. Both sport a 43.20-mm case that measures 15.65 mm thick and lives up to its reputation as a dive watch. It does so with its waterproof construction rated up to 30 Bar.

Each SeaQ Panorama Date runs on a Glashütte Original Calibre 36 automatic movement with a 100-hour power reserve. The sapphire glass exhibition case back affords a peek at the stylish skeletonized rotor and internal components at work. Meanwhile, the date window is set just beside the 4 o’clock section. The hands and indices flaunt red gold borders with Super-LumiNova appliques for dependable low-light visibility.

The red gold variant of the SeaQ Panorama Date features a galvanic black dial, while the stainless-steel one uses galvanic grey instead. Glashütte Original is offering the watches with either a synthetic or rubber strap and a pin buckle or fold fastener.

Images courtesy of Glashütte Original