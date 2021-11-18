Now that it’s getting colder by the day, wearing warm outfits is in fashion once again. Aside from cozy outerwear such as jackets or coats, we should also consider gloves. It’s certainly not practical to buy something that you only get to wear when it’s chilly. What you want is something like the 4-Season from Give’r.

These heavy-duty gloves can and will keep your digits toasty in the cold but still do so much more. After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and Kickstarter a few years back, it’s a surprise not many people know about its remarkable characteristics. It’s an all arounder you want to have within arm’s reach for various tasks.

The 4-Season gloves start off with an all-leather cowhide for the exterior. Give’r sells waxed or non-waxed versions of this handy accessory. Even if you go for the latter, the next layer underneath touts a fully waterproof membrane (Hipora). What follows is a heat shield and a 3M Thinsulate lining.

In fact, with these bad boys over your hands, cold and heat will be an afterthought. You can actually use them to grab burning logs out of a fire pit or handle freezing liquids without flinching. Tough is an understatement here as the 4-Season will last you a long time with proper care.

Give’R considers flexibility and dexterity essential for performance. Therefore, it goes for a keystone thumb configuration that does not restrict your movements. Each 4-Season comes with a steel D-ring which makes it easy to hang for storage. Let us share a tip! Pick the waxed variant for even better durability.

Images courtesy of Give’r