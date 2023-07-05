Over time, a company’s regular use of specific colors eventually becomes associated with its products. A wonderful example would be Aston Martin’s vehicles which are often presented with a coat of British Racing Green. In fact, Girard-Perregeaux considers it a distinctive feature of the esteemed motoring marque as it introduces a special version of the Laureato available in 42 mm and 38 mm flavors.

As you can see, the watchmaker ensures buyers of varying wrist sizes can wear this classy accessory properly. While both variants share similar aesthetics, there are differences potential buyers should be aware of. Before we get into that, let’s check out the overall design of this verdant timekeeping instrument.

If you’re an avid horological enthusiast, the Laureato Aston Martin Edition probably reminds you of the Royal Oak silhouette. Interestingly, many consider it an elegant alternative to what Audemars Piguet offers. Girard-Perregeaux constructs the case out of green ceramic which measures 42 mm x 11.08 mm and 38 mm x 10.27 mm respectively.

Its fixed octagonal bezel surrounds a sunray green dial with intricate cross-hatching textures. This model prefers to do away with automotive-inspired elements, which elevates its elegance. Most collaborative efforts like it tend to choose chronographs for their sportier appeal. Nonetheless, we believe the Laureato Aston Martin Edition’s cosmetic direction is appropriate.

The minute track lines the flange and is accompanied by applied baton hour markers. White lume adorns the former, the spines of the hours and minutes hands, in addition to the tip of the seconds hand. A date window occupies the 3 o’clock position. Flip the watches over to see the Aston Martin branding on the exhibition caseback.

The 42 mm Laureato Aston Martin Edition runs on a GP01800 self-winding movement with a 54-hour power reserve. Meanwhile, the 38 mm is powered by a GP03300 automatic caliber with a 46-hour power reserve. Completing the tonal theme of the watches is a green ceramic bracelet.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregeaux