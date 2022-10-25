A quick glance at the new Laureato shows a resemblance to an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. However, take a closer look and it’s apparent that this is from another watchmaker instead. This classy ticker is by Girard-Perregaux and it’s what they call a mid-size unisex silhouette. An excellent choice if you prefer smaller options.

Here we have a stainless-steel case at 38 mm x 10 mm which places it on the compact and slimmer side. You also get a combination of brushed and polished finishes on various parts of the Laureato. This gives it a nice visual contrast as the light hits to diffuse and sparkle depending on the surface.

To the right of the case middle is a crown with an octagonal top that shows a GP engraving. As you flip it over, the timepiece exposes a polished exhibition case back with engravings of the signature and other information. The sapphire window also highlights the 18k pink gold oscillating weight of the GP03300 caliber.

The 27-jewel self-winding mechanical movement touts 218 parts and a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz). Girard-Perregaux lists the power reserve as 46 hours and 25.95 mm x 3.36 mm as the dimensions. It governs the hours, minutes, seconds, and date functions of the Laureato.

Next is the octagonal fixed bezel framing a sapphire crystal over an intricate Clous de Paris pattern dial. The sunray copper tone “is complex and dynamic, evincing different shades depending on the available light source.”

Other elements include the applied hour markers, copper minute track, a date window at 3 o’clock, and the GP emblem at 12 o’clock. Finally, Girard-Perregaux outfits the Laureato with a steel bracelet that uses a triple folding buckle closure.

