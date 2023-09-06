Girard-Perregaux gave automotive aficionados a sweet surprise when it announced the Laureato Aston Martin a couple of months ago. The popular model received a tonal green makeover and was available in 42 mm and 38 mm sizes. With the Geneva Watch Days 2023 already wrapped up, it’s time to get up close and personal with the Absolute Chronograph 8Tech.

BVLGARI’s Octo Finissimo CarbonGold is probably still fresh on your mind courtesy of the intricate patterns of its composite construction. The Absolute Chronograph 8Tech may not be as slim as the former, but its use of exotic materials endows it with a mesmerizing aesthetic that leaves a lasting impression on those who see it.

This new entry expands the Laureato Absolute lineup with a beefy, bold, and sporty design. At 44 mm x 15.15 mm, it should fit most wrist sizes sans any issues. What looks like forged carbon at first glance, is actually a carbon-titanium composite. “Using 8Tech, a groundbreaking technique, the case is formed of octagonal carbon parts, creating a random structural pattern,” writes Girard-Perregaux.

Next is the minute track positioned on the flange and frames a matte gray dial with gradient elements to highlight the chronograph counters. The hour markers are designated by cutouts for a layered effect, while the date window finds its place between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock. The Absolute Chronograph 8Tech is powered by the Caliber GP03300.

The self-winding movement is composed of 419 parts with 63 jewels. It beats at 4 Hz and provides a 46-hour power reserve when fully wound. Girard-Perregaux pairs the Absolute Chronograph 8Tech with a black rubber strap. The latter flaunts a fabric pattern with gray stitching and uses a titanium folding buckle to secure itself to your wrist.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregaux