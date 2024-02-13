Inspiration for watch designs can come from almost any source. One of the popular themes embodied by some timepieces is aviation. Before, Bell & Ross was a brand we usually recommended, but there are other noteworthy references to check out to narrow down your options. A noteworthy manufacturer to shop for is AVI-8 as it recently dropped the Night Reaper Limited Edition collection.

There are three silhouettes under the Hawker Hurricane series which underwent a stealthy revamp. Blacked-out versions of the Classic Chronograph, Clowes Automatic, and Carey Dual Time ensure there is something for everybody. As with any special release, it’s awesome if you could own the trio.

“Explore the Night Reaper Limited Editions, an exclusive capsule within the AVI-8 Hawker Hurricane family. Each timepiece, inspired by Kuttelwascher’s iconic Hurricane JX-E (serial BE581), is meticulously crafted in deep black hues,” reads the product page.

What every unit shares in common are the cases crafted out of stainless steel and coated in bold black. All boast a 5 ATM water resistance and ship with genuine leather straps rendered in a matching hue true to the Night Reaper Limited Edition naming convention.

For practical reasons, AVI-8 ensures low-light readability by coating the hands, hour markers, and other indices in either Japan Super Luminous or Swiss Newlite. Both the Carey Dual Time and Classic Chronograph are powered by a Japanese quartz movement, while the Clows Automatic is the only entry with a self-winding caliber.

The production run sees 170 examples each for the Carey Dual Time and Classic Chronograph. Meanwhile, AVI-8 only offers 120 examples of the Clows Automatic. The Night Reaper Limited Edition watches “pay homage to the legendary Squadron Leader Karel “Kut” Kuttelwascher and the remarkable history of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) famed No. 1 Squadron.”

