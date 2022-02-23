When given a choice between retro or futuristic aesthetics, which of the two will you go for? Thankfully, somebody had the guts to combine both to give us retrofuturism. A good example of how to embody this design philosophy is the Casquette 2.0. Girard-Perregaux is crafting a limited-edition rerelease of a vintage digital timepiece that was innovative for its time.

Those who were around in the years 1976 to 1978 might have spotted one or even owned the actual thing. By the 1970s and 1980s, it was probably seen as a rare illustration of avant-garde watchmaking. Only 8,200 units were ever made. Thus, the modern remake pays tribute to the original run with only 820 examples.

Dedicated watch snobs will brush this off as another silly marketing gimmick that plays with people’s nostalgia. Nevertheless, the aptly named Casquette 2.0 is a wonderful addition to any timepiece collection. Switch out from mechanical models every now and then for a bit of fun.

Girard-Perregaux goes for a premium build here with a highly scratch-resistant ceramic case. They then pair it with a grade 5 titanium caseback. The combination of these lightweight yet durable materials protects the sensitive electronics inside the Casquette 2.0. Meanwhile, the pushers and the period-accurate GP emblem are in titanium.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Caliber GP3980 not only shows the time. You still see the bright red segmented LEDs but it now displays other functions too. These include a second time zone, month, year, chronograph, and secret date. The latter will help people who want to be reminded of special occasions and more. The Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0 retails for $4,700.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregaux