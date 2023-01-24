There are several ways for luxury watchmakers to craft standout silhouettes that appeal to their clients. Serious collectors are typically finicky when it comes to avant-garde design, which is why some choose to keep it simple. Although there’s nothing wrong with understated beauty, there are times when you need to take more creative steps. Just like the new Laureato Absolute Light collection by Girard-Perregaux.

Brands that want to make it big in the watchmaking scene tend to rely on gimmicks to draw our attention. Occasionally, there are those that manage to offer something unique which can instantly turn them into overnight icons of the industry.

Nevertheless, distinguished names like Girard-Perregaux already enjoy a stellar reputation even among the snobbiest watch enthusiasts out there. The Laureato Absolute Light series’ use of premium transparent materials may not be a totally new concept. However, it’s the aesthetics that will attract the right crowd their way.

There are three variants in the lineup. All share similarities in the dial, form factor, strap, and movement. Meanwhile, it’s the cases which differentiate one from the other. Firstly, we have sapphire for the clearest visual profile of them all. Next is the same crystal, but with a metallization treatment for a hazy finish.

Finally, there is the tribute to this year’s Lunar New Year in YAG (a polycrystalline material similar to sapphire but in a deep red hue). The housings measure 44 mm x 11.56 mm and feature a skeleton dial. The Laureato Absolute Light lineup relies on an in-house GP01800 automatic caliber with a 54-hour power reserve. Each sports a rubber strap with a titanium folding buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Girard-Perregaux