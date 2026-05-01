Music is an auditory experience and should be enjoyed with high-fidelity equipment when possible. The usual setup can include a pair of headphones, bookshelf/floorstanding speakers, and, of course, a turntable. If you prefer to add some visual flair to your listening sessions, the CoolGeek TS-01 – Ultra-Slim has it. This vinyl player incorporates a subtle yet captivating light show.

We know most of you agree that LEDs can either enhance or greatly break a product’s presentation. If the brightness is not kept under control, even the most elegant profile becomes gaudy. On the other hand, when there’s a modest balance across all aspects of the design, you end up with this SKU.

As its first-ever crowdfunding project, CoolGeek seems to have nailed an excellent balance. It seems plenty of others feel the same way. As of this writing, the Kickstarter page for the TS-01 – Ultra-Slim shows 733 backers and pledges totalling $159,967 with eight days left before the campaign ends.

Perhaps another reason why the turntable is appealing, apart from the six custom lighting modes, glowing vinyl mat, Audio-Technica MM cartridge, and retro aesthetic, is the fully automatic mechanism. It might not be as divisive as it sounds, but a few still prefer the tactile feel of the manual process.

As the TS-01 – Ultra-Slim marketing materials indicate: “Fully automated start, stop, and return functions. Protect your records and simplify your ritual.” Without the dust cover, the turntable stands approximately 28 mm tall. In true modern fashion, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Of course, audiophiles can always hook it up via the RCA ports instead.

Images courtesy of CoolGeek