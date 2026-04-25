TEggshells are rich in calcium and so they make excellent natural plant fertilizers. Some skincare products also use eggshells. But Studio BurntShell found another use for them in its aptly named Eggshell lamp.

The England-based studio develops bio-based and degradable materials, then handcrafts them into functional objects. The studio collects discarded eggshells from local bakeries, then boils and bakes them to remove any trace of bacteria. They then ground them into fine powder and mix with an alginate composite, to form a strong and textured foundation. Then the mixture goes into moulds, where they dry and take shape.

Depending on the weather, it could take a few days or more before the shaped mixture dries. Then they are removed from the mould and filed to give them a smooth finish. The base of the Eggshell lamp underwent such process. One lighting unit reportedly used an average of 30 up-cyled eggshells.

Meanwhile, the biodegradable outer shell/shade consists of two different materials. It uses a h a tapioca-starch recipe, which is highly biodegradable and results in a more fluid, organic shape as it sets.

The Eggshell lamp looks and feels raw, featuring visible pores and a surface that attracts light as much as it gives off light. “Rather than fully controlling the outcome, we work with the material’s own reactions, allowing shifts in color, texture, and form to emerge. So in our case, form follows material. This allows us to understand the material and explore to achieve bespoke products.”

The Eggshell table lamp is part of the studio’s latest work called “BurntShell: Reshaped Collection.” The series, which debuted at Milan Design Week 2026, also includes a vase and an incense holder.

Images courtesy of Studio BurntShell