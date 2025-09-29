Woodworking practices all over the world differ from one region to another. However, agree that the Japanese have taken things to an artisanal level. For example, the precision of their timber joinery is renowned among professionals. In that respect, a Tokyo-based startup called TEDDY WORKS applies a similar approach. We have the fastener-free assembly of its new KENSUI Kaku.

Ever since social distancing became the norm at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many switched to fitness routines you can do at home. As such, remote coaching subscriptions and hybrid gym equipment sold like crazy. Most of the folks these days prefer to exercise in a private setting.

It explains why all-in-one systems are lucrative right now. Instead of a standard configuration, the new KENSUI Kaku promotes modularity. This makes it highly adaptable to the needs of each user. So far, the basic routines available to you are leg raises, chin-ups, dips, dumbbell rows, pull-ups, and push-ups.

Optional add-ons unlock even more, such as gymnastic ring calisthenics, cable machine workouts, and TRX, to name a few. During the course of its crowdfunding campaign, tweaks now make it possible to adjust the width of the handles. Likewise, the latter are now wrapped in gym-grade TPV grips for stability and safety.

Not only is it intuitive to use, but TEDDY WORKS ensures the latest version of the KENSUI Kaku also saves space. Despite its advantages, the only caveat with this system is compatibility. It needs a solid floor and a flat ceiling for proper installation.

Images courtesy of TEDDY WORKS