Aerogogo’s GIGA Pump Air is for the adventurer or camper who value having more fun than setting up shelter. We’re talking about the wasted time spent inflating sleeping pads, pillows, swimming gear, and more. It provides fast and high air pressure to inflate and deflate gear in seconds.

It combines a rotor–stator blade system (airflow structure commonly used in jet engines) with stationary blades to stabilize turbulence and maximize pressure buildup within a compact space. This way, it delivers 3.5kPa of high pressure and a powerful airflow of 300L/min that can fully expand gear in seconds. In hindsight, a 200 x 60 x 7 cm sleeping pad inflates in 35 seconds, medium vacuum bag in 60, and swimming rings in 90 seconds.

Moreover, the focused stream of air produced helps with igniting and strengthening flames when making campfires or cooking outdoors. When it’s time to pack up, the GIGA Pump Air doubles as a powerful vacuum pump. It deflates gear fast and compresses it by up to 80% when used with vacuum bags.

Designed for on-the-go adventure, this device is featherlight at just 1oz and compact it can hang from a keychain or belt for quick access. It also boasts a stylish and robust design geared for the outdoors. But what’s remarkable about this pump is it works without built-in batteries.

Instead, the GIGA Pump Air runs on a versatile power source. It can plug into power banks for unlimited runtime, consuming only 40mAh per minute of inflation. It’s also compatible with a 5V/3A output, either with a smartphone, a solar panel, outdoor light, or even a Bluetooth speaker with a USB output. It comes with six different nozzles for various needs but the main unit itself already serves as a nozzle.

