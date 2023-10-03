Gerber kicked off its release of USA-made premium knives, the Gerber Reserve, over two years ago with the Terracraft Fixed Blade Knife. The debut product saw great success especially for outdoor enthusiasts because of its durable and sharp blade and G10 scales. This year the lineup introduces the Gerber Terracraft Micarta, which features Micarta scales this time instead of G10 to make it even more outdoor ready.

Outfitting this knife with a Micarta handle makes it great for all-weather use because the material is known for its moisture resistance, toughness, and stability. The textured surface enhances grip especially under slippery or wet conditions plus a contoured shape allows it to sit comfortably in the hand even when used in different grip styles (baseball, precision, chest lever).

Moreover, using Micarta gives the knife its character as it over time it develops a patina unique to the user. As for the blade, the Gerber Terracraft Micarta features a full-tang, extra-thick (0.18″) and 3.9″ long drop point blade made from premium CPM S30V blade steel. This steel is known for its corrosion-resistance, durability, and great edge retention. It is also easy to sharpen making this knife a great tool for bushcrafting and camping.

What’s more, the blade features a flat spine with a 90-degree edge making it effective at scraping tinder or striking fire steel such as a Ferro rod. Meanwhile, the handle’s pommel can easily hammer down nails or stakes for camping. The Gerber Terracraft Fixed Blade Knife is also lighter than its predecessor at just 6.4oz. Just like the original, it comes with a premium American-made leather sheath for storage and safe transport.

