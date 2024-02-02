Dango Products builds on the adage “Less is more” with their EDC offerings, especially with their wallet and money clip designs. The latest iteration of their popular MC01, the MC02 Titanium Money Clip, is a testament to minimalist style and great functionality.

This clip is CNC-machined from aluminum. It features a 6061 aerospace aluminum chassis that’s meticulously crafted for lightweight yet durable performance and precision. Complement this with the high-retention titanium money clip, and you have an EDC that ensures your cash stays where it should be when on the go.

Dango’s MC02 Titanium Money Clip can hold up to 40 bills of cash and up to 10 cards or a mix of both and keeps them sleek and tidy. Aside from being a money clip, this EDC also serves up a couple of utility tools. It has a built-in bottle opener, a functional stainless steel chisel, and a pry tool, making it a versatile outdoor gear. It transforms a simple everyday carry into a versatile tool that can help with small tasks.

The clip is encased in a jet black top-grain leather sheath and measures 3.4″ L x 1.4″ W x 0.6″ D without the sheath and with the sheath at 3.5″ L x 1.6″ W x 0.7″ D. It is lightweight at merely 2 ounces thanks to its titanium construction so it doesn’t add heft in your pocket if you’re bringing wads of cash.

Dango’s MC02 Titanium Money Clip is available in Silver or Jet Black colorways. It meets form and function in perfect harmony and is a “testament to your refined taste and preparedness for whatever the day brings.”

Images courtesy of Dango Products