The Gerber Mansfield Micarta knife puts a contemporary spin on an old-school design by equipping it with modern scales and turning it into a reliable everyday carry. Past meets present in this classic swayback design that “combines the best of both worlds.”

This folder boasts an unmistakably traditional design but has modern features on the handle to make it even more conducive to outdoor and everyday use. It packs modern and grippy Micarta scales with a custom pivot collar for a safe and secure hold in all conditions. It has a stainless steel frame (with stainless steel pins, and stainless steel liners) that seamlessly deploys a D2 steel blade using the nail nick. The blade locks back into place using a slip-joint mechanism.

Moreover, the Gerber Mansfield Micarta knife boasts zero-edge Scandinavian grind with a classic edge geometry making it ideal for outdoor tasks like feather sticking, whittling, and more. Then it has an embossed Gerber-branded pressed steel pocket clip and mini lanyard hole for portability.

Aside from the Micarta scales, this slip-joint knife also deviates from the classic design with its larger size. It measures 7.4″ long when opened and 4.29″ when closed. The drop point blade is just the right length for any small indoor or outdoor tasks at 3.15″.

The Gerber Mansfield Micarta knife fits nicely and comfortably in the hands with its useful ambidextrous feature. It is also surprisingly light at just 3.17 ounces. Like all Gerber products, it comes with a lifetime Gerber Guarantee warranty. This updated swayback design is also available in Natural Micarta and Olive Micarta colorways in a satin finish.

