You never know what fixing you may need to do while out biking, trekking, or even while at home. This is why we go for those handy tools that offer quick but reliable solutions. But if you find your multitool is starting to weigh your pocket down more than it does its job, then you might want to switch to something more efficient. The Gerber Lockdown Pry, for instance, comes with the most-needed utility tools, those that you can work with comfortably, sans having to worry about its heft and size.

This everyday carry comes packed with essential tools to make quick handyman jobs, both indoors and outdoors. It has a 2-1/2-inch plain edge blade with a liner lock, a cast pry bar, spring-loaded scissors, a replaceable #11 blade, and a coarse/fine file. It also comes with a chisel, a small and large flathead screwdriver, an awl, and a nail puller.

The Gerber Lockdown Pry boasts a low profile and modern aesthetics. It has a rugged appeal that would match any outdoor adventure. Best of all, it is compact so you can easily carry it with you and have it around and all times. It even has a pocket clip for quick retrieval. This way you don’t have to dig down from your pocket or from your bag.

This multipurpose tool closes at a length of just 4 inches with the knife at 6.62 inches when fully opened, and has a slim build at just 0.56 inches. The Gerber Lockdown Pry also provides comfortable and safe usage with its textured grip and at an amazing weight of just 5.7 ounces.

