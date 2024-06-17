Gerber Gear redesigned the StrongArm Knife, originally launched in 2014, to make it outdoor ready. The new release, called StrongArm Camp, retains most of its predecessor’s iconic DNA including its functionality and versatility. But it packs news features to make it comfortable and efficient for outdoor tasks.

This latest addition to Gerber Gear’s series of fixed-blade knives is made lightweight at 4.8 oz and durable to take on various tasks from kindling fire to cutting paracord. It features a drop-point blade crafted from 420 high carbon steel making it tough, highly resistant to corrosion and stain, and easy to sharpen.

The blade comes in a stonewash finish and features a high-bevel edge. Gerber Gear also equipped the StrongArm Camp with full tang striking surface that’ll come in handy as a survival gear when breaking glass and more. Meanwhile, a diamond-textured, glass-filled nylon handle for a secure grip that enables effortless controlled cuts on rope or for first aid purposes.

It can also easily handle more challenging tasks. This camping knife comes with a molded, multi-mount sheath with scout and drop carry options. It is even MOLLE compatible so you can attach other camping EDC. Moreover, it is ambidextrous and designed to be easily portable so you can take it with you anytime. Aside from the lanyard hole, it is also made compact enough to fit in the bag or pocket

The Gerber Gear StrongArm Camp measures an overall 8.98″ long with the blade at 4.10″ long. As a testament to its durability, this EDC is backed by the Gerber Guarantee, a limited lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear