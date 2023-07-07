Modern hatchets are great for adventures in the wild because of their portability and functionality. They are versatile gear that lets you do more tasks with a single tool and with minimal effort than you would swing traditional hatchets. Take the Gerber Bushcraft Hatchet for instance.

It’s a tool that you can surely depend on when things go sideways. Gerber Gear designed it to address two primary outdoor needs: building shelter and starting a fire. It’s a hatchet and hammer in one designed for reduced shock and increased ergonomics that reduce weight and improve grip for long hauls.

The Gerber Bushcraft Hatchet is equipped with a single piece of forged and coated stainless steel axe head and a hammer head that sits opposite the blade which acts as a striking surface. The corrosion-resistant blade even has machined relief so you can get deeper cuts with less effort. In case you miss your target, then the integrated overstrike guard adds protection.

Then an overmold grip or synthetic polymer handle with rubberized inserts offers comfort during repeated strikes. All these features make this outdoor gear effective in splitting and chopping logs or wood to start a fire or built a makeshift cabin when you’re out in the wild.

The Gerber Bushcraft Hatchet is lightweight too at just 2 lbs. 4 oz. and measures 15 1/4″ long. It comes with two waterproof gear storage compartments integrated into the handle that can house a paracord and a mini-size lighter. This bushcraft tool also has a nylon sheath for the blade to keep unwanted accidents at bay when not in use.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear