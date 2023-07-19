Gerber’s newest addition to its lineup of knives offers an almost infinite number of uses indoors and outdoors despite its low profile. The Assert pocket knife punches well above its weight and sleek design.

This folder is just 1.87 ounces so it sits comfortably in the hands and in the pocket. It is also compact for everyday carry at 6.95″ when opened and 3.97″ when closed. It easily adapts to any owner with its helpful ambidextrous singled-handed operation and fully customizable look. You can swap the barrel spacers and thumb studs according to your preferred color.

On the functionality side, the Gerber Assert Pocket Knife packs a 2.98″ S30V drop-point blade, stonewashed and with a flat grind. The blade offers good performance, corrosion resistance, and edge retention.

Moreover, with its pronounced choil, textured handle, and blade tip, the design provides increased ergonomics and enhanced piercing capabilities. The textured glass-filled nylon handle with a honeycomb interior offers strength and durability. Then there’s the reverse-threaded adjustable thumb stud near the spine that provides fast and seamless opening and closing.

The Gerber Assert Pocket Knife also features a pivot lock accessible from either side. Gerber VP and GM Keith Carrato said this folder is “designed to be compact, comfortable in hand and, most of all, easy to use, it is the perfect pocket knife to carry on adventures this summer and beyond.”

The Gerber Assert Pocket Knife is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and is available in three colorways. These include a fully blacked-out model, in green, and a gray-handled design with contrasting pivot locks and thumb studs.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear