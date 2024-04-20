Similar to fall, overlanding, hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities are extremely popular right now. Given the favorable spring temperatures, people are encouraged to reconnect with nature in every way they can. Genimax Trailers supplies us with a compact, rugged, and versatile trailer to haul our stuff in and more. This is the HR — an all-terrain platform for your adventures.

Clocking in at about 375 lbs., the manufacturer says it can easily be towed by an ATV. Moreover, when the snow falls, hook it up with optional skis and a snowmobile should haul it along without any problems. In travel mode, the HR measures 104″ x 60″ x 44.50″ (LxWxH) — ideal for narrow trails. For durability, Genimax constructs it out of lightweight aluminum and modern composites.

With proper maintenance and care, its reliable build quality virtually guarantees years of recreational enjoyment. To aid with off-road traversal, it’s outfitted with a heavy-duty independent suspension system. The axle-less configuration provides an impressive 15.5″ ground clearance. Its galvanized wheels are shod in ST175/80R13 radial tires.

Positioned closer to the rear, it nets the HR a 37-degree departure angle to tackle almost anything on your path. Easily access your supplies, equipment, and everything else via the two sliding drawers. These are rated with a total capacity of 200 lbs. each and are likewise lockable for added security.

It can be hooked up to the towing vehicle’s electronics via a four-wire trailer connector. This powers the LED lights and other gadgets you plan to bring along for the ride. Genimax tells us the HR is robust enough to support roof tents large enough to accommodate two adults and a child. Finally, clients can also fully customize their trailers.

Images courtesy of Genimax Trailers