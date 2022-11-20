After hyping up the automotive scene with its X Speedium concept coupe earlier this year, Genesis is unveiling another this weekend – the X Convertible. Like many carmakers, Hyundai is likewise committing to a greener motoring future. Hence, the announcement of this sleek roadster reaffirms its stand on emission-free mobility. This is a thrilling preview of what is to come in 2023 and beyond.

It seems more EV reveals are still slated before 2022 ends. However, let’s find out what Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury vehicle marque brings to the table. First off, the open-top configuration here makes it more appealing than the X Speedium concept. This is the third battery-electric model from Genesis, and more are likely to follow.

The X Convertible boasts a wide stance and a lengthier wheelbase over the eco-friendly coupe. As such, this classy two-door comes with rear seats to allow even more folks to enjoy the ride. When Mother Nature won’t cooperate, a hard-top can deploy to provide shelter from the rain or relief from the sun.

A roof delete means the cabin’s elegant appointments are in full show. Hence, Genesis ensures every surface and detailing is in tune with its premium designation. The X Convertible’s cockpit showcases an L-shaped screen that forms the instrument panel in front of the driver and infotainment system from the dash toward the center console.

Legroom for the front seats is ample enough, but those at the back need to make do with slightly cramped space. The exterior of the X Convertible reflects a clean aesthetic with its LED light setup that forms a triangular grille at the front and extends to the sides until the door’s hinges. Genesis is yet to share any technical specifications at this point.

Images courtesy of Genesis