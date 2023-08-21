Gear Aid’s BALTA hatchet is an essential tool for any outdoor adventure. It can easily become your go-to-tool in the woods or in the wilderness as it does more than just hack, slice, chop, and more. This is a multipurpose camp hatchet that serve as a fire building and campground set up tool.

It can cut kindling with ease so you can quickly set up your campfire. It can also hammer stakes to hard-packed earth with ease. When it’s time to pack the tent up, it also doubles as a stake puller via the hook equipped at the end of the handle. It comes with an incredibly durable sheath that protects the blade when the hatchet is stored in the bag or used as a stake puller or hammer.

Speaking of blade, Gear Aid’s BALTA hatchet features a full tang stainless steel head and body for strength and stability. The 3.25″ blade is a 420 stainless steel with stonewash finish to ensure durability and resistance to wear. This gear is compact and comfortable enough to hold at an overall length of 9.5″ and a weight of 22 ounces.

It also comes with a textured over-molded handle for a secure grip when used during wet weather conditions or with gloves. This outdoor gear strikes a balance between portability and functionality. Adding to its portability is the integrated belt clip for hands-free carry and a retaining strap to protect the blade.

Gear Aid’s BALTA hatchet helps you on your adventures big and small. It even arrives in a handsome red and black/grey color.

