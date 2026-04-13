Cozytime made a splash at CES 2026 in January with LUMO, its smoke-free indoor grill. Now, the Hong Kong-based startup has launched the device on Kickstarter, and it certainly looks promising. The company claims it cooks up to four times faster than conventional grills because it utilizes infrared heat, a technology that cooks food by emitting radiant energy, which enables faster and more even heating compared to traditional methods.

Moreover, that it’s system reaches the ideal operating temperature in 0.2 seconds. it also reaches a maximum of 1800 watts while locking in 76.6% of juice. It delivers true all-around infrared grilling, cooking evenly from edge to center. It’s smoke-free, because the “side-mounted infrared elements never touch dripping fat.” Instead, any drippings fall onto the grease tray.

For an indoor electric grill, it also delivers smoked flavor using a sliding Flavor Module that holds wood pellets or chips for a smoked taste. LUMO features three cooking configurations: Indoor Smoker Mode, Fast Grill Mode, and Flat Grill Mode.

The former utilizes an enclosed chamber that circulates the aroma without releasing visible smoke. Meanwhile, the Fast Grill mode keeps the lid semi-open and is ideal for steaks. Four reflectors focus the heat directly on the food or meat for faster cooking that locks in juices. Lastly, the Flat Grill opens the grill 180 degrees, serving as a cooking surface for BBQs, burger patties, and more.

If you’re a newbie in indoor grilling, but want to challenge yourself, then the AI CookPilot Culinary System helps. Two integrated cameras and sensors scan the food, be it pizza, steak, or salmon fillet. The system recognizes over 40 types of food and recommends the ideal cooking program automatically. A companion app offers real-time cooking monitoring so there’s no need for manual probes.

Images courtesy of Cozytime