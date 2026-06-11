What’s better than a new American whiskey release this month? How about two new expressions? That’s exactly what we’re getting from Garrison Brothers. The distillery is due to drop a double whammy in a couple of weeks. As the press materials hint at, the inaugural entries in the Ranch Reserve series will hit distribution channels in a couple of weeks.

The summer of 2026 edition promises to be a special one. Hence, you’d better act quickly once these bad boys become available. Being late to the game means dealing with resellers, which is not exactly a pleasant experience. This duo features the PX — a Texas straight bourbon whiskey with an extra time spent maturing in a 59-gallon PX sherry cask.

Next is the Oloroso — the same Garrison Brothers formulation as the former, but completed a modest tenure inside a 59-gallon barrel previously housing its namesake. Both of these drams carry a four-year-old age statement. Starting with the PX, you’re in for delightful notes of toffee, figs, and raisins.

Moving on to the Oloroso, the liquid evokes notes of baking spices, fig, and walnuts. These Ranch Reserve entries are bottled at 109 proof (54.5%) and 110 proof (55%), respectively. From what we can gather, insiders claim only 6,000 bottles are allocated for each of these expressions.

“Ranch Reserve is not a catchall for every finishing idea that comes through the gate. It is a home for the barrels that rise above the rest. These first two releases happen to speak with Spanish accents, one dry and savory, one dark and lush,” writes Garrison Brothers.

Images courtesy of Garrison Brothers