Another limited-edition dram is here to delight our senses. It’s gradually becoming a wonderful month for whiskey enthusiasts as Elijah Craig introduces the 21-Year-Old Single Barrel. Although we don’t have the exact number of bottles slated for this expression, it’s advisable to grab one before the batch runs out.

“Debuting on National Bourbon Day 2026, only a limited number of bottles are available through select distillery drops and in select markets,” according to the website. Hence, you should head out and check with your local supplier and have them check with their distribution channels. Who knows, maybe a few are already on display.

For a bit of trivia, legend has it that the namesake on every crystal container alludes to the Baptist preacher who purportedly came up with the recipe for the iconic American spirit in question. As it stands, we have no way of vetting the information, but there’s no harm in believing a bit of folklore now and then. It tends to keep things interesting.

The 21-Year-Old Single Barrel pours out of the bottle and into your glass in a hue of rich mahogany. Swirl it around to release aromas of complex spices, toasted oak, and leather that fill the nostrils. Followed by a sip, the liquid reveals notes of burnt caramel, toasted nuts, and rich milk chocolate.

It then leaves your mouth with hints of peppery spices, aged oak, barrel char, and molasses. Elijah Craig bottles the 21-Year-Old Single Barrel at around 94 proof or around 47% abv. If you still find this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey moderately strong when sipping it neat, add a splash of water or have it on the rocks.

Images courtesy of Elijah Craig