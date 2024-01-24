With Apple, Google, and other big-name tech groups duking it out in the smartphone and smartwatch segments, companies like GARMIN are marketing their wearables for a specific segment. Runners and adventurers typically shop for gear, devices, and accessories that are engineered to remain functional even in extreme scenarios. Its Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is a “premium tactical GPS watch with adaptive color display” for outdoor enthusiasts.

Formerly doing business as ProNAV, the American-Swiss multinational group specializes in hardware that maintains radio connectivity with satellite navigation systems for location data and more. Their reach encompasses various industries such as aviation, marine, automotive, outdoor, and fitness, among others. Hence, consumers can count on both accuracy and durability.

The Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition is one of five entries in the collection and by far the SKU with the most vibrant screen. Its build quality combines a 51 mm x 51 mm x 16.4 mm fiber-reinforced polymer case, a titanium rear cover, and a titanium bezel. Protected by a sapphire crystal is a 1.4″ round touchscreen with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution.

GARMIN goes for a blackout colorway to endow the wearable with a stealthy vibe. Furthermore, the battery life is phenomenal given a full charge can last up to 31 days. The Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition also ships with 32 GB of internal storage for music playback while on the move. Although not specified, the smartwatch runs on proprietary software, which explains its outstanding longevity.

As with any modern wearable, it’s packing health monitoring and activity tracking capabilities. The Tactix 7 AMOLED Edition can adapt to any mission parameters. Depending on the mode selected, it works with night vision equipment or disables all wireless connectivity. Finally, a kill switch allows users to completely erase everything stored by the system.

