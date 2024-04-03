Adidas’ TERREX Agravic Flow 2 keeps you stable and comfortable on the trails and on tough terrain. Developed with the help of ultrarunner Abby Hall, these trail runners offer both durability and functionality.

This is everything a workhorse trail shoe should be from its upper down to its outsole. It features a lightweight, sturdy engineered mesh uppers made in part with recycled materials (the yarn contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester). The uppers, along with perforated tongues, give your feet room to breathe so you stay dry and comfortable on your runs.

Adding protection and abrasion resistance are the synthetic overlays on the uppers paired with classic lace-up closures. The overlays also provide enough water resistance under light rain or under a drizzle. Anything more than that and expect your feet to get soaked. Best to get the the Agravic Flow 2s with GORE-TEX protection.

Aside from being breathable, the Adidas’ TERREX Agravic Flow 2 also offers good traction via moderate-sized, multidirectional lugs on its Continental Rubber outsole. It provides a lot of traction when you’re going uphill or downhill. The lugs keep you grounded (literally) on various terrains especially the slippery ones.

These runners also keep you stable with a snug fit around the midfoot. It boasts a full-length Pro-Moderator foil support on the midfoot that ensures more stability on every terrain, as well as protect you from obstacles on your path. Rounding out the features are the new lightstrike EVA foam that offers lightweight cushioning so you get the best of each run or hike.

