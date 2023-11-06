It’s getting chillier which means a seasonal wardrobe change is in order. Unless you’re intentionally channelling summer vibes, the latest style catalog updates from retailers should hold a clue. Meanwhile, aside from its comprehensive lineup of appropriate sports apparel, Adidas thinks you should consider its Forum Low GORE-TEX sneakers to stay fashionable, comfortable, and dry.

If not for the printed text near the lateral section just below the collar, this SKU would easily pass for the standard Forum Low. Even though you can technically slip those on, the added benefit of product code IE7207 makes it a worthwhile upgrade in our book. Especially, if you face the risk of moisture ingress regularly, rock these bad boys to get through the day without worries.

The Adidas Forum Low GORE-TEX takes a familiar silhouette and endows it with an enhancement which should be essential for all forms of footwear when rain and snow start to become a nuisance. Soggy socks are not the most pleasant of experiences, which is why it is constructed out of premium materials known for their outstanding protection against liquids.

Presented in an Orbit Grey/Core Black/Wonder Beige colorway, we have leather for the base upper, paneling, and lace cage. Meanwhile suede forms the heel counter which wraps and extends further toward the midfoot section at the medial side. The iconic three stripes in black adorn both flanks, while the equally recognizable trefoil emblem appears on the tongue tag in white.

A traditional lace closure system promises a perfect fit. Like it says in the name, GORE-TEX is incorporated to bolster its resistance against moisture, while your feet are kept warm and cozy by the plush textile lining within. The Adidas branding and trefoil logo are likewise visible on the lateral midsole and outsole of the Forum Low GORE-TEX.

Images courtesy of Adidas