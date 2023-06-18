Offsite Design envisioned this lighting device for Garmin and built it to be durable, reliable, and equipped with a communication device which the company is known for. It not just illuminates but also comes with GPS technology.

This is a portable clip-on camping accessory that you can hang inside your tent, to a belt loop, to a tree, a branch, or via a carabiner. The clip stows away into the base of the lantern when not in use and rotates for versatile orientation options.

Moreover, the Garmin Lumina Lantern features a non-slip silicone base and an external plastic frame for rugged and waterproof protection in harsh conditions. It emits 360° white light that you can toggle the intensity level.

Offsite Design patterned this outdoor gear after the Garmin inReach Mini. As such, it’s slim and compact, making it easily slip into your pocket, a tent pocket, or a backpack. Its satellite communication features set it apart from any of its kind.

The Garmin Lumina Lantern can receive and send messages and send your location when you’re out camping or hiking. Thus, making it a “light in the dark both for you and your loved ones.” The LED halo light surrounding the outer frame near the base lights up in different colors according to the status of the message. Orange indicates the message is being sent, green means it has been sent, and red means failure to send the message. This device also sends your location at time intervals so loved ones can track your whereabouts in case of accidents.

Images courtesy of Offsite Design/Behance