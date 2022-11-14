Apple is clearly leading when it comes to smartwatches and true wireless earbuds, but it’s ready to dominate another segment. The recent release of the Watch Ultra positions the company to soon overtake other rugged wearables. Nevertheless, established brands like Garmin are not going down without a fight. To prove it has what it takes, this is the Instinct Crossover.

Right now, the Apple Watch Ultra still fails to address one major issue some smartwatches billed as outdoor-ready fail to address. Battery life is crucial when you’re off on an adventure away from a power outlet. Unless you’re fine with lugging around a heavy power station or a bulky solar charging unit, choosing a more capable alternative is a must.

Thankfully, there are several awesome alternatives out there. Garmin knows the ins and outs of what makes a robust and reliable wearable. Therefore, the instinct Crossover is brimming with features a user will find indispensable out in the wild. There are two versions available: Standard and Tactical Edition. To make it even more versatile, you can choose the regular or solar configuration.

It’s a no-brainer that the latter is the best option. This equips the hybrid smartwatch with solar-charging capabilities for virtually infinite battery life outdoors. The Instinct Crossover measures 45 mm x 45 mm x 16.2 mm and features a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a Power Glass lens. Moreover, a stainless-steel bezel protects it from accidental impacts.

Analog hands provide traditional timekeeping, while the monochrome MIP display shows other crucial information. The Instinct Crossover boasts accurate GPS tracking and an array of sensors to aid the user. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity like any smartwatch. Garmin says battery life is a whopping 70 days and even longer in certain modes.

Images courtesy of Garmin