YETI and G-SHOCK, brands well-known for making the toughest, most durable products in the EDC market, have teamed up ahead of Father’s Day on June 21 to launch a Father’s Day special collaboration. If you plan to get a watch for your dad, now is the time, with the Father’s Day Watch campaign giving away a YETI Rambler with every $300 purchase from the watch brand.

It’s a special customized Rambler featuring co-branding on its matte black finish. Likewise, it has a silver “G-SHOCK” emblem accompanying the standard YETI branding. The silver emblem beautifully matches the stainless steel trim on the top and bottom of the tumbler.

Additionally, you get YETI’s Magslider lid for on-the-go sips. The Rambler is leakproof and made from dishwasher-safe 18/8 stainless steel. Designed to fit cupholders, it is also puncture and rust-resistant. Additionally, it has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot and cold for hours.

As for the watch, there are various options available, including the flagship G-SHOCK MR-G line for a touch of luxury. There’s also the slim 2100 series, the GBM2100A-1A2 with an icy blue dial and stainless-steel bezel, or the sleek and stylish GAB2100BEG-1A with an all-black silhouette.

Moreover, there’s the popular G-STEEL collection, including the GM2110D series, the GA110RL-1A, and the GM110-1A. There’s also a throwback to the 80s with the G-SHOCK 5000/5600 series and a gym companion with the GMH5600-1 sport watch. For the dad who likes metal watches, there’s the stunning Full Metal GMWB5000D-1. Dads will also love the polished steel of the G-SHOCK GM6900YRA-8 with a silicone band and a black-and-red dial.

Images courtesy of G-SHOCK