Without a shadow of a doubt, Casio’s G-SHOCK lineup is hailed the world over as one of the toughest wristwatches out there. The Japanese company has since expanded its catalog to include models engineered for various applications. If you’re in the market for one, check out these new CasiOaks under its Utility Metal collection.

For starters, you have three variants available: GM2100CB-1A, GM2100CB-3A, and GM2100C-5A. Aside from the chromatic differences, the trio tout similar designs and functions. Thus, it’s just a matter of personal taste as to which is more appealing of the bunch. As usual, most of us here are smitten with the blackout option for its understated yet bold profile.

As with most G-SHOCK timepieces, the Utility Metal collection boasts exceptional durability. These can easily shrug off drops, bumps, and other forces that would instantly render others totally unusable. The resin case measures 49.3 mm x 44.4 mm x 11.8 mm. Its octagonal stainless-steel bezel secures a mineral glass over its black dial.

Depending on the colorway, the watches feature contrasting accents in red, beige, and green. These appear just above the hour markers for 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, 9 o’clock, 12 o’clock, and on texts. An LCD display is located at the lower right quadrant of the dial, while an indicator for the day of the week is at 9 o’clock.

Instead of photoluminescent paint, the G-SHOCK Utility Metal collection comes with an LED light for visibility in the dark. “These innovative watches take the iconic octagonal form and metal-clad design of the GM-2100 line and pair it with a casual fabric band in a utilitarian color that goes with any outfit,” writes Casio.

