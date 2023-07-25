We have people who believe that man has already landed on the lunar surface. Meanwhile, there are others who believe in conspiracy theories about how the Apollo 11 mission was all fake and just filmed in a studio. No matter which side you take, the moon continues to intrigue us which is why G-SHOCK drops the new DW6900NASA237.

As much as we prefer the intricate craftsmanship of mechanical movements, Casio’s quartz offerings are stylish icons we can smugly show off on our wrists. As indicated by the product page, the DW6900NASA237 is the fourth commemorative model “paying homage to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the desire for the moon and beyond.”

The color white has always been associated with the United States government agency and it’s draped all over this tonal timekeeping instrument. For a bit of contrast, we have the iconic NASA “worm” in bold red which also highlights what this G-SHOCK is all about. Other interesting elements include the “National Aeronautics and Space Administration” text in black and the American flag icon on the band loop.

Take a quick peek over at the brushed stainless-steel case back to see a special engraving of the Earth dead center. As usual, the case, bezel, and strap are crafted out of resin for its superior resistance against impacts. The DW6900NASA237 is also water-resistant for up to 20 bars. Functions include a countdown timer, multi-function alarm, 1/100-second stopwatch, and flash alert.

Activate the cool blue EL backlight to reveal an image of the Earth on the main TN-LCD display. To make it a wonderful gift to any space aficionado, Casio ships the G-SHOCK DW6900NASA237 with special packaging that depicts the moon on the outer box. Inside is a tin container adorned with the American flag and branding. Overall, we believe this is an instant collector’s item if you are fascinated with the cosmos.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK