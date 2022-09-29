Everything’s big in Texas, right? That’s what people say and so far, this applies to a lot that’s in the state. You can also see this in homes just like this Futuristic Palatial Estate in Dallas. Motorsports and pop culture fans who don’t mind paying $3.96 million will find that this mansion is brimming with references.

The dwelling is at 5025 Wateka Drive and its listing is by Lisa Besserer and Pogir Pogir or Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. Meanwhile, reports reveal the original residence was bought by Michael Shaun Jackson in 2018 for $268,000. It ended up as a special project for the buyer and his wife.

It appears they got carried away and ended up blowing $1.35 million on renovations and more. Jackson notes that playing around with a 3D design program by his pal was the reason why things got out of hand. Nevertheless, the results give the Futuristic Palatial Estate an otherworldly appeal.

The building itself spans 4,853 square feet and stands on a 0.185-acre property. Inside, you’ll find three bedrooms and three full baths with one partial bathroom. Also, the Futuristic Palatial Estate features an 80s speakeasy with walls in tufted turquoise, a Versace Mansion Master Suite, and an F1 Ferrari home office.

According to the group handling its sale, it is “a one-of-a-kind Futuristic Palatial Estate inspired by the Blockbuster film Tron: Legacy.” This likely stems from the liberal use of LED lighting in many of its spaces. Other elegant appointments include Murano crystal chandeliers and bespoke touches adorn every room. Moreover, admire your exotic rides via the garage showroom, or hang out at the luxe outdoor fire pit.

Images courtesy of Briggs Freeman/Sotheby’s International Realty