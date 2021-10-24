Human civilization has come a long way since the Stone Age, and there’s no going back. Instead, we keep moving forward beyond unimaginable and unforeseeable ways.

We may still find the back story of the cobblestone streets in some magnificent old-fashioned cities interesting. Also, we profoundly adore the neo-classical, elaborate, and medieval architectures from many parts of the world.

We admire the technology our forefathers had invented and imagine how life may have been during their times. However, their eras have come and gone. After many centuries, their technologies went obsolete, and their legendary structures became old and dilapidated.

What Makes The Futuristic Cities In The World

In the 21st century and the new millennium, the world has transformed cities into ultra-modern urban landscapes of tomorrow. It becomes possible with fast-changing technology, revolutionary architectural design, and environment-friendly initiatives. They say the future is unpredictable, and no one can tell what it holds.

But the great Abraham Lincoln said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. Many countries have not stopped building the greatest and futuristic cities in the world. They are home to thousands of wonderful skyscrapers that make gorgeous skylines to behold.

Aside from that, these futuristic cities are capable of the most advanced telecommunications and artificial intelligence. They also feature the fastest transportation that lessens the time used for traveling.

Despite rapid modernization, these beautiful cities also lead green movements that promote the best eco-friendly practices. Also, these futuristic cities consider their growing population in designing their urban centers to accommodate more people.

The bottom line is that many of the cities in the world envision becoming the city of the future today. So, let’s have a closer look at some of the coolest and futuristic cities in the world right now. But please bear in mind that the list comes in random order.

1 Tokyo, Japan Japan has had the most advanced technology since the dawn of the 21st century and still has a futuristic capital. Tokyo’s alluring nightscape charms visitors with its streets that glow with neon signs. Add to that the Tokyo Skytree, which is the tallest tower in the world since 2011. Twenty-five miles down south, the city of Yokohama also has a nearly 60-feet-tall giant walking Gundam robot. The country’s top car manufacturer is also developing a fully autonomous electric vehicle. Toyota’s e-Palette pods are currently at Level 4 autonomy, which means they still need human intervention. But its vision is to develop fully autonomous vehicles that operate safely on public roads independent of human operators. Tokyo is also considered a Nerd Haven for brilliant minds who represent the future. Their forward-thinking ideas in the fields of robotics, telecommunications, and automobiles are the most innovative in the world. Also, these tech wizards are behind Japan’s project of building a futuristic smart city in an old factory site near Tokyo. They test new technologies such as robots and autonomous cars that use hydrogen fuel cells and solar energy. The smart city, dubbed as the “Woven City,” will house over 2,000 people. The autonomous shuttles shall deliver goods to homes made of wood to reduce their carbon footprint. Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered sensors will monitor the health of the residents, and robotics technologies will assist them with their daily needs. 2 Helsinki, Finland Finland is a small country with residents that makes up just 0.07 percent of the global population. But even so, it can be among the best in the world. Its capital, Helsinki, is one of the first cities in Europe that lead the way in aspects of technological benefits to its residents, such as a city-wide free and high-speed wi-fi faster than your home internet. It’s fast enough to allow HD video streaming and video calling. The city doesn’t want your money or identity, that the only thing to do to connect to their free internet is to hit the accept button after reading a reminder that public networks are insecure. The city has an advanced educational system and offers social benefits such as long-paid maternity and paternity leaves. This is in line with the country’s goal to gear toward gender equality and promote the well-being of its citizens. Finland is also the first city in the world to legalize same-sex civil partnerships in 2002. In 2017, same-sex marriage law went into effect in Finland, and same-sex couples also have the right to adopt children. Helsinki is also home to then-young computer whiz Linus Torvaldz who wrote the Linux operating system when he was 21 years old. Linux is the best-known open-source operating system with more than 3 billion users across the globe. On the centenary of its independence in 2017, Finland was ranked the most stable, the safest, and the best-governed country. It’s also hailed the third least corrupt, the third wealthiest, the third most socially just, and the second most socially progressive nation in the world. 3 Singapore This small state, which is about the size of New York City, is among the fastest-rising urban centers in Asia. In less than a century, migrants from India, Malaysia, China, and Europe have turned this tiny island-state from a free trading zone into one of the most advanced nation-states. Singapore gained its independence from the UK, Japan, and Malaysia in 1965. Since then, its first prime minister has embarked on making the country one of the most prosperous nations. It has a highly developed free-market economy. Its extensive network of trade links makes the country one of the busiest ports in the world. In addition, Singapore takes pride in its first-class education system and incredibly low corruption in government. The country has insignificant crime rates and has a reputation for enforcing strict crime laws. Singaporeans give a lot of importance to discipline as well. The government imposes many different fines, from chewing gum violations to possession of illegal drugs. The country bans chewing gum and improper disposal of it will cost up to $1,000 for first-time offenders. It also highly discourage littering wherein first-time offenders who throw small items will pay a fine of $300. On the other hand, those who throw away large items like bottles or cans are required to appear before the court. Smoking is only allowed in certain areas. Other violations such a jaywalking and not flushing the toilet will also pay fines. Vandalism, meanwhile, will get you to jail and eight strokes of caning. Singapore is also a global leader in environmental sustainability with its colorful nature park Gardens by the Bay, the award-winning Changi Airport, and the Supertree Grove at the heart of its busy downtown. Environmental Performance Index critics rank Singapore as one of the most eco-friendly cities in Asia. Singapore’s Marina Bay is the country’s capital of all things modern and stylish. The place of a gleaming skyline of office towers and some autonomous cars is also the host to a financial hub that manages assets worth S$4.7 trillion as of 2020. 4 Toronto, Canada Toronto is also one of the coolest and futuristic cities with its advanced AI financial technology. It is the center of the financial sector of Canada and the second-largest in North America. Its multicultural environment is its strength that fosters a spirit of innovation. In a 2017 survey, 54 percent of applicants hired in AI companies are international applicants who mostly came from India, China, and Brazil. Also, it facilitates business start-ups to grow and thrive. The city is home to the highest number of AI start-ups and still growing, with an 88 percent increase this year. Furthermore, banks in Canada have a long history of commitment to technological innovation. These institutions are taking advantage of the enormous opportunities of AI technologies to improve their financial system. Toronto’s skyline, meanwhile, represents the city of the future. It tells stories of different historical periods, from its skyscrapers built in the 19th century to the baffling post-modern design of the Gehry Project. The 20th-century CN Tower Edge Walk is a bucket-list item for many travelers. Toronto has an extremely vibrant nightlife, too. Because of its cultural diversity, it offers a vast choice of delicacies from all over the world. The city has ultimately become one of the most dynamic places to live, where more than 50 percent of its residents were born outside Canada. They mostly came from India, China, Philippines, Pakistan, UK, Italy, Jamaica, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Iran, Portugal, Guyana, USA, Poland, Vietnam, and South Korea. Indeed, the city stays true to its official motto, “Diversity Our Strength,” by having more than 250 ethnicities and 170 represented languages in Toronto Region. 5 Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dubai, known once a small fishing village in the 18th century, is now world-famous for its tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The city ranks second in the world with the most five-star hotels, luxurious real estate, pristine beaches, and lots of supercars running on its streets. Located in the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations and aspiring to be the business hub in West Asia. It is famous for its skyscrapers and the highest number of high-rise buildings above 1,000 feet. The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building and tallest free-standing structure, defeats the previous holder, CN Tower in Toronto. The monumental building has paved the way for what is possible in architecture and has become an international icon. The five-star hotel offers its guests of unparalleled lifestyle experience with a wide range of amenities and services. Dubai is a city of the future. Seeing the potential of blockchain technology, it focuses on becoming the world leader in a blockchain-powered government. It aims to go paperless for all the city’s transactions. In addition, it envisions enabling the creation of new businesses with the technology offered by blockchain. Soon, this state-of-the-art technology will facilitate the processing of bill payments, visa applications, and license renewals in Dubai. Dubai also currently hosts the World Expo 2020 that started in October this year and will end in March 2022. The global event convenes visitors from different nations to create opportunities and a sustainable future for the coming generations. Dubai also boasts the iconic artificially made palm-tree-shaped islands above the ocean surface. It’s a superb tourist destination to clean beaches, luxury hotels, and lively nightlife. 6 San Francisco, United States San Francisco is known as the commercial and financial hub of the United States, where Silicon Valley sits. Most of the IT sector of Silicon Valley is in the Bay Area, and it continues to attract businesses and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Hundreds of tech companies have established their headquarters in this massive IT hub, including Google, Apple, Facebook, and Twitter. It is the choice of tech start-ups from all over the globe, especially the young creative entrepreneurs under the age of 30. Buses equipped with interactive touch screens and free wi-fi abound in the city, and at times, you can see self-driving cars gather in the neighborhood. San Francisco is the first city in the United States to legalize same-sex marriage. It has the highest number of same-sex households in the country. The city is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US, with more than 25 million visitors arriving in 2016. It’s known for its beautiful homes, including the most photographed, “The Painted Ladies.” This favorite tourist spot features jaw-dropping designs of houses inspired by the Victorian and Edwardian eras. The Golden City is also famous for its Alamo Square Park, Alcatraz, and Golden Gate Bridge. 7 Hong Kong, China Hong Kong is one of the most advanced cities in Asia with its impressive skyline and its high-tech restaurants with robots that collect their customers’ orders. The former British colony has advanced dramatically that it even surpasses Dubai in the number of high-rise buildings taller than 50 feet. Over 9,000 of these buildings stand all over the city, while the rest are clustered together in a single location. It is the only city in the world with most residents living above the 15 floors. With about 7.5 million population of this Asian city, it has a lot more skyscrapers than any other city in the world. Hong Kong is famous for its uniquely organized skyline where you can see its colorful view day and night. You can take the historic tram to get the best at the top of Victoria Peak. Citizens enjoy free wi-fi, and their transportation is one of the best in the world to cater to a highly dense population. They have numerous city parks available for both the residents and tourists. In terms of its technological advancement, its 22-hectare Science Park boasts state-of-the-art IT facilities that provide support for technology business start-ups. Being one of the biggest data storage hubs in the Asian region, Hong Kong also invests heavily in Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, the development of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and the electronics industry. 8 Brasilia, Brazil Brazil is not just known for football (where it currently holds five World Cup titles), but it is also famous as a landmark of history and urban planning. UNESCO named it one of the cultural heritage sites of the world. The city is well-planned and built from scratch in the unpopulated center of the country. With the joining of the brilliant minds of urban planner Lucio Costa and architect Oscar Niemeyer, Brasilia has become world-renowned for its unique layout, symmetry of buildings, beautiful architecture, and open spaces. Meanwhile, residential and administrative districts in Brasilia interestingly resemble an airplane. Others would say it looks like a bird in flight. The power center of Brazil is in the government district where the seat of the government, the Supreme Court, and the National Congress proudly stand. The Palácio da Alvorada is the official residence of the Brazilian president. It was the first building to be inaugurated in Brasília, paving the “new dawn in the history of Brazil.” The central avenue is the Monumental Axis because you can find the most important monuments and ministries here. On the other end is the TV Tower, Brasilia’s landmark erecting at 224 meters, and the city’s tallest structure. At the foot of the tower is a market serving popular food and music in Brazil. Here, you can find snacks with mouthwatering Pastel and Caldo de Cana – a sugar cane and fired pastry – while enjoying the tune of samba. Ecotourism is also rising in Brasilia, and Lake Paranoá is a favorite destination for locals and international tourists. It is an artificial Lake created to supply the city with water. You can stroll along the shore or rent a boat to tour the embassy clubs, restaurants, the University of Brasília, the Olympic Center, and the Palácio da Alvorada. 9 Moscow, Russia Moscow is the center of everything for Russia. The city has been at the epicenter of some of the most pivotal moments in history. It is widely known for its legendary Tzars, literary greats, and political revolutions. The nation’s capital is home to more than 12 million people. As a remarkable financial center in the continent, it has the highest concentration of billionaires in the world. Over time, the eight-century-old city has advanced into a vast megapolis similar to city-states like Singapore and Monaco. Moscow is a futuristic city for its ambitious engineering project called Moscow International Business Center (MIBC). It is widely called Moscow City, which hosts the highest number of skyscrapers in Europe. The 60-hectare district combines high-rise buildings, residential areas, entertainment facilities, and retail stores. Its skyscrapers have unique shapes and colors and currently have eight of the ten tallest buildings in Europe. Russia’s tallest structure, the Federal Tower, is designed to withstand a direct hit of an aircraft. On the other hand, Moscow’s Metro is one of the most efficient public transport systems in Europe. It is the first underground railway in the Soviet Union with some of the deepest underground stations in the world. This busiest metro system in Europe is considered a tourist attraction in itself. More so, it is even compared to an art and history museum with opulent marble walls, heroic artworks, and grandiose chandeliers 10 Bangalore, India India is not just famous for its spices. The cradle of early human civilization has a futuristic city that emerges as a technical hub fostering local IT talents. Bangalore, officially known as Bengaluru, was once a favorite destination for tourists and retirees. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing cities of the world that evolves into an IT hub known as the Silicon Valley of India. This bustling city with about 11 million residents has become the primary recruiter of the finest graduates of 23 institutions across India whose engineering and research follow the MIT and Cambridge models, among other schools. In addition to the youthful talents, young Indian graduates from western universities who are heading home from across the globe also see Bangalore as the home for their innovative ideas. Bangalore is not only famous for tech start-ups, but it also becomes primary outsourcing to companies such as LinkedIn and Dell because of quality labor at cheaper costs. It has come a long way since the tech giants Infosys, IBM, and Wipro established their head offices here. Now it is hosting IBM, Accenture, Google, Amazon, and Cisco, among the many other tech firms. Call Centers first became the outsourced tech companies that started in India. Now, its IT sector has evolved out of its call center beginnings and turned into a 150-billion-dollar industry. The Bangalore Tech Park outsources many companies like LinkedIn and Dell because of the high-quality labor at cheaper costs. Tech workers in India are a worldwide phenomenon that Bangalore is ranked sixth in the global rankings for tech venture capitalist investments. The top five include Beijing, San Francisco, New York, Shanghai, and London.

Here’s a quick summary of the 10 coolest and futuristic cities in the world listed in random order:

So, which of these coolest and futuristic cities in the world would you add to your bucket-list destinations?