With so many alternative forms of exercise available, fitness is no longer limited to the gym. Nevertheless, many still follow the classic way to sculpt an impressive physique. These people are exactly who the M2 Pro 3D intends to cater to. What you have here is a “multi-functional modular home gym smith machine writes RitFit.

Data from years of research show that one of the quickest ways to burn fat and build muscle is weight training. Unfortunately, not everyone has the luxury of space to accommodate all types of equipment. We can understand why some fancy platforms with digital subscriptions are so popular these days.

If you want to do things the old-school way, the M2 Pro 3D offers a comprehensive system to help you achieve that goal. Available in Black or Red, the entire thing takes up an area of roughly 22.8 square feet. To ensure reliable durability, the construction mainly uses 13-gauge steel and stainless steel components.

Dimensions are 78.7” x 68.75” x 86.14” (WxDxH) including the Smith bar. The maximum weight supported varies depending on the type of exercise and parts involved. However, the maximum weight as listed by RitFit is 2,000 lbs. According to the product page, “you’re never stuck with equipment you’ll outgrow.”

Engineered with precision in mind, everything moves smoothly. With the M2 Pro 3D, “you get a Smith machine, power rack, cable crossover, pull-up station, low row, and landmine, all in one. This means you can target every muscle group and perform hundreds of exercises without needing extra equipment.”

Images courtesy of RitFit