Sometimes you just want something light and portable to have for a bit of on-the-go entertainment. Be it when you’re waiting in line, bored in transports, or have time to kill. Your phone will do but not if you want to sacrifice its battery. This is where handheld consoles come in, like those you can stuff in your bag, or better yet, hang with your bunch of keys just like the FunKey S.

Dubbed as the “world’s smallest foldable handheld console,” this one only measures 1.67×1.75×0.54 inches. But don’t let its size fool you. This is one powerful game console that can play original retro games. Think Super Mario, Crash Bandicoot, Zelda, Final Fantasy, and other classic PlayStation or Nintendo games.

Despite its cute size, the FunKey S provides the best gaming experience possible with its optimized, clean, and unified settings. It gives you the essentials so there’s no beating around the bush. You can get straight to gaming after a five-second boot. It even comes with sensors that automatically saves your game when the console is closed and relaunches your game from the save point when opened.

This is no ordinary keychain game tech with its large directional arrows and buttons, generous L1/R1 back shoulder buttons, and power and function buttons. It also features a custom-made 1.54″ 240×240 IPS LCD color screen for high contrasts and viewing angle, a 50Hz refresh rate, and 0.5W speaker.

The FunKey S possesses an ARM Cortex-A7 @ 1.2 GHz RA processor with 64 MB DDR2 RAM, and an SD storage capacity of 128GB. It runs on a 400mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery that charges via a micro-USB port. The port also lets you transfer or copy game files. This gaming console should be on your list of travel gear gadgets.

Images courtesy of FunKey S