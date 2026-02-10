A garment steamer makes short work of removing wrinkles from garments without using an ironing board. Handheld steamers is a saturated market, but the Neakasa Magic 1 does a few more steps to make it a cut above the rest.

It steams, vacuums, and sterilizes garments. It features the combined power of a steamer and vacuum to de-rumple clothes in seconds. This device boasts a 900W heating system and 2300Pa of suction power to ensure one pass should be enough.

The Neakasa Magic 1 uses the company’s Airlron technology to efficiently iron out wrinkles. It suctions the fabric for easy one-handed steaming even in tricky spots like seams and hems. The system also circulates steam continuously between fabric layers to enhance heat penetration for faster, smoother, and more even ironing results.

It pulls moisture or steam back into the device to prevent spread or backflow like what happens in traditional steamers. This ensures user’s safety and minimizes burn risks.

Moreover, the Neakasa Magic 1 produces ultra-fine steam to prevent water marks. Along with the powerful suction and quick water evaporation, it doesn’t leave any pesky stains behind. Neakasa claims that “as steam is drawn back, powerful suction removes moisture and water stains, leaving your clothes ready to wear immediately.”

The high-temperature steam also effectively removes bacteria and mites from clothing. It delivers 99.9% sterilization rate to ensure you’re wearing not just crisp but also clean clothes.

Then unlike traditional garment steamers and irons, the Neakasa Magic 1 doesn’t overheat. Its intelligent high-temperature protection system prevents the device from overheating, making it ideal for extended use. This way, it also doesn’t leave a scalding mark on garments.

Images courtesy of Neakasa