The QUB Candlestick concept takes an artistic approach with its geometric form carved from natural stone. It serves both style and function: as a decorative piece when displayed as is or as a sturdy base for a candle to stand on. It even works as a paperweight.

Designer Ross Sorokovyi carved it in a cube-shaped design measuring 60mm. It has two functional faces that hold two types of candles. One side is for a tealight and the other for a tapered candle. It’s minimalist both in design and function but offers versatile flexibility.

The QUB Candlestick adapts to various situations with a simple rotation of its faces. Flip to the side with the smaller hole for a candlelight dinner affair or rotate to the other side built with a larger sphere for a more ambient glow from a tealight candle.

This candlestick boasts a modern and unique silhouette thanks to its materiality. It features different variations of marble and granite in varying hues from deep green marble to soft gray granite. Its ribbed quarter cylinder breaks the visual heaviness and gives the design a modular quality. You can stack several pieces together with the ribbed quarter cylinders joined together to form a small table of candles. You can arrange them in grids or mix different stone colors for a colorful contrast.

Moreover, the QUB Candlestick features surface treatment that mixes smooth and polished areas with chiseled ridges. They add texture and visual interest that urges tactile interaction. Regardless if used alone or grouped in patterns, this candlestick adds a sculptural appeal to the simple act of propping a candle.

Images courtesy of Ross Sorokovyi/Behance