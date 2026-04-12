Forgotten remnants of reclaimed Murano glass transform into an elegant sculptural luminaire called the Upglas Lamp by Astep. Designer Luca Nichetto reshaped the discarded material through Rehub’s patented upcycling process, creatively and exquisitely giving it new life.

Nichetto first sorted the fragments of colorful mouth-blown glass from the legendary Italian glass-making island of Murano, where he is from, then ground them into powder. He then combined the powder with biodegradable resin, turning it into a moldable material similar to clay in its pliability.

He then fired the cast at low temperatures to prevent impact. Then he heated it at 400 degrees Celsius, which is much lower than the typical 1,200 degrees used for glass products. The outcome is a smooth yet tactile surface, featuring a marbled silhouette in chromatic patterns. Each Upglas Lamp features varying marbling and colors, making each piece unique from the others.

“When I first saw this new material, I got the idea of rolling and spreading it by hand, much like you would roll a flour dough to make pizza, and then shape it into a mould,” Nichetto explained.

The handcrafting process renders a delicate glass surface that resembles honed stone. Upglas Lamp gives the appearance of a marble stone. When switched off, it serves as a sculptural display, adding character to a space. But turned on, and the ambient light it emits casts an attractive glow. It illuminates without being imposing, making it ideal for residential places, restaurants, or boutique hotels. The table lamp is available in two shapes and four duo-toned colorways.

Images courtesy of Astep